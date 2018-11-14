Taylor Swift's Favorite Sweet Potato Casserole: The Recipe is Yours Just in Time For Thanksgiving!

Approved by Taylor Swift hereself!

It's no secret Taylor's favorite dish at Del Frisco's Grille is the sweet potato casserole. The casserole is a dish that serves as the perfect side for a Thanksgiving dinner. It's a mixture of sweet potatoes, butter, sugar, and topped with a crunchy candied pecan oatmeal crumble- YUM!

She shared that she is not typically a fan of casseroles, but this one is the exception. She said, "I've never enjoyed anything with the word casserole in it ever before, but it's basically sweet potatoes with this brown sugery crust." "Oh my God, it's amazing." Want to eat like the Grammy winner? Check out the recipe below....

Sweet Potato Casserole

Makes 8-12 servings

INGREDIENTS:

For the casserole

• 4 pounds roasted sweet potatoes

• 1/2 cup granulated sugar

• 1 tsp kosher salt

• 2 tsp vanilla extract

• 4 eggs, whole beaten

• 1/2 pound butter, melted

• 1 cup pecan crumble (see below)

For the topping

• 1/3 cup oats

• 1/4 pound unsalted butter

• 1/4 pound brown sugar

• 1/2 cup roasted pecans

INSTRUCTIONS:

Wash sweet potatoes to remove any dirt.

Wrap each sweet potato in aluminum foil tightly, and place all wrapped potatoes on a full-size sheet pan.

Bake in a convection oven for 90 minutes at 350 degrees, or until fully cooked.

When cooked, remove from oven and transfer to refrigerator to cool.

Remove skin from cooled sweet potatoes.

Place sweet potato, sugar, salt, vanilla, butter and eggs in large mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Texture of sweet potatoes should be slightly lumpy, not completely smooth.

To make the pecan topping, place oats in food processor and turn on for one minute. Place all remaining ingredients in food processor and pulse everything five times until it’s all broken up. Spread mixture on a cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Crumble mixture on cookie sheet and place it back in the oven for another five minutes or until golden brown.

Fill Baking dish with sweet potato mixture and top with pecan crust.

Place the baking dish in convection oven heated to 350 degrees for 12 to 13 minutes.​