WATCH: Migos Joins James Corden in 'Carpool Karaoke'

Migos schools James Corden on how to dab!

The boys joined Corden to sing a list of songs including their hit Walk it Talk It as well as adding their own spin to Whitney Houston's Dance With Somebody.

James Corden was floored when Offset, out of nowhere, pulled out a wad of cash from his pocket. Corden couldn't believe he just carried thousands of dollars around like that. Migos said they were at the strip club the night before which is why they had all the cash. WOW.

They decided to pull over and go shopping- check out the full video below of all the maddness.