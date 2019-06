Nina tried axe throwing for the first time, and she was actually REALLY good at it. She was even asked to join a league LOL.

Whether it's for a birthday party, bachelorette/bachelor, or even a company party, Bad Axe Throwing is the place to host it! Check out the video above to see for your self.

Chicago (West Loop), IL

165 N Loomis Street

(888) 435-0001