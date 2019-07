One of the coolest live music cocktail lounges is located in the heart of River North and is an experience like no other- The Bassment. You'll enter through a secret door and make your way down to the main lounge where specialty drinks and a stage for live performances await you. The featured cocktails are one of the many highlights of The Bassment named after artists we all know such as: JLO, John Lennon, Ed Sherran, and more. Check it out!