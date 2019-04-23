#WheresNina: A Visit to Bentley Hair & Beauty

April 23, 2019
Angela Domino
“Your hair is the ball gown you never take off.” -Jo Robertson 

That's the quote Bentley Hair and Beauty lives by, and they do a great job of it. 

Nina visited the beautiful luxury salon located in downtown Chicago. The owner, Jennifer, has a very unique and amazing story about the start of Bentley Hair and Beauty. She went from a tax accountant, moved from Dublin to Paris, and then one day her husband said, "We're off to Chicago".  

She brought a European technique here to Chicago where training solely for hair is four years- this means they know what they are doing. Nina got glammed by Gabrielle; check out the video above to see the finished product! 

P.S. HAPPY ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY TO BENTLEY HAIR AND BEAUTY!!!!! 

