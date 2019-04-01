April Fools' 2019: the Funniest Pranks From McDonalds, Google, Tom Brady & More

April Fools' 2019 is here, and there's no shortage of hilarious pranks hitting the internet.

We've rounded up some of the best ones! Man, these companies are getting crafty!

McDonalds Australia

They announced the McPickle, a fake sandwich that replaces the layers of meat on a burger with, you guessed it, pickles. Posted this morning on the McDonald's Au account, the establishment writes: "Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses."

The funniest part is that some folks were truly upset that this wasn't a real sandwich. Maybe the AU is onto something here? People love pickles.

Tom Brady Retires

Tom Brady dropped a bombshell on Twitter by announcing he's retiring and he'll be spending out his post-game days tweeting. He followed up the post with, "was this a bad joke." Uh, possibly. You almost got us there, Tom!

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

Tinder's Height Verification

A woman's dream come true! Have you seen all the "if he ain't six feet tall, it's not happening" memes? Tinder certainly has. For their April Fools' joke, they announced a new feature on their app: height verification. Sorry dudes, you won't be able to lie about your height any longer.

Introducing the thing you never asked for, but definitely always wanted—Tinder Height Verification. Coming soon.

Read more about it here: https://t.co/8MER0L1U6W pic.twitter.com/hZ507zSoic — Tinder (@Tinder) March 29, 2019

Shake Sauce at McDs

America's McD's got in on the April Fools' Day fun to by announced Shake Sauce dipping sauces. The sauces replace ranch, BBQ, honey mustard for sweet sauces like their signature shamrock shake, vanilla, strawberry or chocolate. Here's the thing... this probably would work as it's almost the same thing as dipping fries in your ice cream. And you no longer have to rely on the machine actually working... so, there's that.

Jennifer Garner Pens a Book

I don't get this April Fools joke. Is there something funny about Jennifer Garner writing a book? I feel like there's thousands of women who would want to read her life story and lean on her for inspiration and strength. Anyways, she posted a photo saying she wrote a book called, Bless Your Heart. In the photo, the forward is written by her therapist. Anyways, the confusion forced the actress to update the post saying it's an April Fool's joke. And that's it. Again, I don't get it.

Google Tulip - Nederlands

Introducing the most advanced Google product to date: Google Tulip. You can now communicate with your tulips! Sure, seeing when your plant wants water or sharing your life stories with a flower seems ideal, but as the video shows, when you encounter a whole group of tulips, it may be slightly overwhelming to say the least.

Video of Introducing Google Tulip

OnePlus Warp Car

OnePlus is aiming to take business away from Tesla with its electric supercar. They are taking the prank really seriously, and claiming that the Warp Car was printed using SLS 3D and ABS 3D printing. You can also add features to the design at home and replace worn out parts. Sounds like a dream, right? There's also no steering wheel and relies on your smartphone to control the car. The best feature? "Front and rear-facing cameras are also put to use with in-car selfies automatically captured when you’re looking especially good." Can someone please invent this vehicle?

Google

Dirty screen? No problem! The brand claims to have a physical Screen Cleaner feature in the Files app that uses software to identify dirt, smudges, streaks and cleans them before adding a "long lasting non-stick shield" to your phone.

Video of Introducing Screen Cleaner in the Files app

Roku

Roku knows your furry friends spend a lot of time at home and may be bored, so they created a remote for your dog. The Press Paws comes with bark assistant technology, a built-in sub woofer, and animal shortcut buttons (in the shape of a paw) that efficiently pull up Animal Planet. Great, now my dog wants me to purchase one.





We recently surveyed our customers and identified a major pet peeve. --



Introducing the #Roku Press Paws Remote ➡️ https://t.co/djtZjcAa7k pic.twitter.com/6WMieTzzL7 — Roku (@Roku) April 1, 2019

Petco

Going along with theme of four-legged friends, Petco announced pet wedding planning, which includes fur facials, makeup sessions, formalwear fitting, and training to prep your pup for the walk down the aisle.

First comes love, then comes marriage! ---- Pet wedding services available soon at Petco: https://t.co/weHEZFj7aB #FureverWeddings pic.twitter.com/g74dZANJFM — Petco (@Petco) April 1, 2019

Hasbro

Millennial's don't eat potatoes, but they do eat avocados. To keep up with the times, Hasbro ditched Mr. Potato Head for an upgraded Mr. Avo Head. He rocks Buddy Holly glasses, a beard and headphones, so basically, every dude at an art's college.

Holy guacamole! We’ve given Mr. Potato Head the sack and we're introducing his new hipster companion, Mr Avo Head! pic.twitter.com/Y9aRITCTd7 — Hasbro (@Hasbro) April 1, 2019

Honda's of the 90s

Honda is beating out the competition by giving their Passport SUV a bit of a nostalgia factor with features like a throwback cassette-to-CD converter, pager holder, and a dial-up modem. The fact that autocorrect tried changing 'pager' to 'paper' says everything you need to know.

Y'all ain't ready for this. Check out the all-new #HondaPastport, the 2019 Passport with '90s flair. The past never looked so good. pic.twitter.com/LON1PQdFGM — Honda (@Honda) April 1, 2019

Three Olives Vodka

In a fake partnership with New York City, Three Olives Vodek falsely rebranded Roosevelt Island as "Rosévelt Island." And yes, they even repainted the signture red Roosevelet Island Tram a millennial rose pink.

SmileDirectClub's Tasty Invisalign

SmileDirect Club announced a new product: Flavored Aligners. They are “calorie-free, sugar-free, gluten-free, keto- and vegan-friendly aligners” but taste like your eating your favorite meal – thin-crust pizza, Nashville hot chicken, coffee, brisket and lobster – whenever you pop them in. Yeah, we have a feeling that would get old really fast. They also have a gag for Canine Aligners and BlueTooth Aligners where you can hear sound without anything in your ear. Move on, Earpods.