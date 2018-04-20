© Press Association

Ariana Grande Releases New Single "No Tears Left To Cry"

April 20, 2018
By Angela Domino

She's back! 

The singer has been MIA since the Manchester bombing incident, but returned to social media to tease fans with new music. She released a new single titled "No Tears Left To Cry" off of her upcoming fourth album, and #Arianators are going crazy! 

Check out the video below....

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

