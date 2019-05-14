"Arthur's" Teacher Mr. Ratburn is Gay & Getting Married

The season premiere of "Arthur" is hitting us with all the feels and plenty of milestones.

For starters, the series, which returns for its 22nd season (let that soak in), finally gave Mr. Ratburn a love story complete with a happy ending.

Monday's premiere episode titled "Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone," found Arthur and friends shocked to discover Mr. Ratburn was engaged, mostly because they assumed teachers lived in school and didn't have lives.

“When they go home, they sharpen pencils, eat kale and dream up homework assignments,” Buster insists.

Well, the kale part may be accurate, Buster.

When the students spot Mr. Ratburn having lunch with an uptight woman (voiced by Glee's Jane Lynch) they decide to sabotage the wedding because logically if Mr. Ratburn is miserable, he's going to make them miserable.

Fair enough.

Later they realize, the woman is actually Mr. Ratburn's sister who is in town to witness her brother marry his boyfriend.

“It’s a brand new world!” Francine says during the wedding.

GLAAD even congratulated Mr. Ratburn on Twitter.

The episode drew plenty of buzz from old and new fans alike.

The biggest surprise wasn't that Mr. Ratburn was gay, it was that Arthur was still airing new episodes on PBS Kids.

Seriously, if I had known, I would have been keeping up with Arthur, D.W, Francine, Buster, and the rest of them all these years.

I think the biggest surprise about Mr. Ratburn from Arthur being gay is that I'm just now finding out that Arthur is still coming out with new episodes. — Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) May 14, 2019

And the most important question I have now: how old is Arthur? Was he held back?

Congrats Mr. Ratburn on your wedding. And congrats "Arthur" on 22 glorious seasons!