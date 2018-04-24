This Australian Voice Contestant Singing Kesha's "Praying" Will Blow Your Mind
Judges Joe Jonas and Kelly Rowland were shook.
April 24, 2018
If you're looking for your next pop star, she's down under!
16-year-old Bella Paige blew the judges away on The Voice Australia when she came to perform her rendition of Kesha's emotional hit, "Praying."
Her version had everything -- Kesha's high notes, her low growl and all the emotional depth from such a harrowing situation.
Even Joe Jonas couldn't believe her vocal range!
Check out the video below: