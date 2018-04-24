This Australian Voice Contestant Singing Kesha's "Praying" Will Blow Your Mind

If you're looking for your next pop star, she's down under!

16-year-old Bella Paige blew the judges away on The Voice Australia when she came to perform her rendition of Kesha's emotional hit, "Praying."

Her version had everything -- Kesha's high notes, her low growl and all the emotional depth from such a harrowing situation.

Even Joe Jonas couldn't believe her vocal range!

Check out the video below: