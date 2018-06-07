The B96 9 Most Wanted : Taylor Swift Delicately Approaches the Top!
The Swifties want Taylor back in Chicago...as in the 9 Most Wanted! See the list here!
June 7, 2018
The Swifties want Taylor back in Chicago...as in the 9 Most Wanted! See the list below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/07/18:
9- Post Malone "Psycho"
8- Lauv "I LIke Me Better"
7- Bazzi "Mine"
6- Big Boi "All Night"
5- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls like You"
4- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"
3- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"
2- Taylor Swift "Delicate"
1- Drake "Nice for What"