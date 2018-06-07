The B96 9 Most Wanted : Taylor Swift Delicately Approaches the Top!

June 7, 2018
The Swifties want Taylor back in Chicago...as in the 9 Most Wanted! See the list below!

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 06/07/18:

9- Post Malone "Psycho"

8- Lauv "I LIke Me Better"

7- Bazzi "Mine"

6- Big Boi "All Night"

5- Maroon 5 and Cardi B "Girls like You"

4- Marshmello and Anne Marie "Friends"

3- Shawn Mendes "In My Blood"

2- Taylor Swift "Delicate"

1- Drake "Nice for What"

