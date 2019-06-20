B96 Confessions: Julie Addresses 5SOS CropGate

It was September of 2015 when Julia's life changed forever.

After meeting the guys of 5 Seconds of Summer, they all took a picture together.

Julia was proud of said picture until she saw Ashton posted it a few days later with her face completely cropped out.

She responded to him on Twitter by cropping HIM out of the photo, but all that did was fuel the fire.

Julia said Ashton liked her post which was essentially the same thing as leaving her on read.

Since then, Julia does her best to put a safe amount of space between her and any artist she's meeting in case they want to crop her out of it.

Will Julia and Ashton bury the hatchet at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash?

Will Ashton apologize? Or will CropGate 2.0 ensue?