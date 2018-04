The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash is coming back to the Allstate Arena on Saturday, June 23rd.

Purchase your tickets first through the EXCLUSIVE B96 presale with code word 'B96' beginning Tuesday, April 10th at Noon through Thursday, April 12th at 3pm at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Thursday, April 12th at 4pm when we announce the full B96 Pepsi Summer Bash artist lineup.

Be sure to get your tickets before everyone else!