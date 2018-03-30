The B96 Pepsi Summer Bash Launch Party with Craig David
Want to hear the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash lineup live? Join us!
March 30, 2018
Join B96 as we broadcast live from Joe's Live in Rosemont, Thursday, April 12th, starting at 2:00pm leading up to the official unveiling of the 2018 B96 Pepsi Summer Bash Lineup (to take place around 4:00pm)!
After, don't miss a FREE concert with RCA Recording artist Craig David, who will take the stage around 7:00pm.
This is a FREE ALL AGES event - no ticket needed!
Doors open at 2pm. The FREE concert starts at 7pm!