B96 Pepsi #SummerBash Recap: Treat Yourself

Another B96 Pepsi #SummerBash is in the books.

We kicked off summer the only way we knew how -- by bringing you a bunch of talented artists to party with!

Halsey, Meghan Trainor, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, 5 Seconds of Summer, Why Don't We, Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, and Bazzi all took the stage on Saturday, June 23rd at the Allstate Arena.

Both our girls Halsey and Meghan debuted turquoise hair.

Halsey is known for surprising fans with wild & unexpected hair colors, though she did tell us that blue is her personal favorite. She also rocked a shorter than usual 'do.

Meghan has been "treating herself" lately -- album title pun intended -- and finally rocked the hair color she's always wanted to try. Previously, she had bubblegum pink hair!

The new hair wasn't the only thing Meghan was sporting; we couldn't help but notice her MASSIVE engagement ring backstage!

Meghan brought Daryl with her to the show and they are some serious couple goals! Not only did he hop into our interview backstage to gush about his soon-to-be-bride (they might have disco lights at the wedding if Meghan gets her way, which I think she will), he was also in the front-row cheering her on during her set!

At one point, Meghan dedicated her hit "Dear Future Husband" to her "Spy Kid."

5 Seconds of Summer energetically opened up the show and gave fans a taste of their new album, Youngblood. Backstage, they revealed that their favorite songs off the album are "Lie to Me" and the titular single.

Their shoe game was also on-point!

Bebe Rexha came clad in leather and showing off all the curves in all the right places! She opened the show with her hit "Me, Myself and I," before playing some newer material from her first debut album "Expectations," which went certified gold on the first day!

Alessia Cara stayed true to herself as always performing in a white tee and green cargo pants. Effortless and chic, as I like to call it.

She debuted some songs from "Growing Pains" while also giving the hits like "Stay" and "Here."

Bazzi was excited to perform his first arena show which included his radio hit "Mine" and my personal fave, "Beautiful." During the backstage interviews, he reflected with Nina and Gabe about his journey to where he is right now and let's just say, it included a "lot of hustle." Hustle that paid off!

Why Don't We's intriguing stage set-up seemed like a music-video had come to life.

Their illuminated platform and perfectly choreographed moves was evidence as to why so many girls were crying when they took the stage.

And of course, Liam Payne was pleasant as ever. He was playing soccer backstage and even popped his head in to wish Renee, our events manager, a happy birthday.

During the interview, all the girls were swooning as he talked about being a dad to Baby Bear and missing him on the road.

When he hit the stage, he performed hits like "Strip That Down," "Bedroom Floor" and "For You," from the Fifty Shades Dark soundtrack.

He also shouted out his "History" with One Direction which fans were elated about.

If you missed the #SummerBash, be sure you don't make the same mistake again come December 8th when we put on our annual #JingleBash!

Seriously, these shows are the best way to see ALL OF YOUR favorite artists in one place.

See all the backstage interviews RIGHT HERE!