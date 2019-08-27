8 Best Brunch Places to Check Out Around Soldier Field Before a Bears Game

Bears fans spend a lot of time in and around Soldier Field.

Some games this season kickoff in the afternoon, which means that you need to properly fuel up before-hand.

With the area around Soldier Field complex, we've broken down some of the best brunch places within a driving (and walking if you're up to navigate the underpasses and railroads) distance.

There's surely something for everyone, and you'll thank us when you're full and content while cheering our your team!

1. Chicago Waffles (1400 S Michigan Ave)

If waffles are your favorite brunch food, Chicago Waffles is the place for you. The 'Winners of the Best Waffle in the State Award' (yes, that's a thing have a wide variety of waffle flavors to choose from including the Red Velvet Waffle, Cheddar and Short Rib Waffle, and the Green Tea Waffle. Other breakfast items include avocado toast, crepes, and omelettes. Opens bright and early at 7 a.m. for all you early birds.

2. Eleven City Diner (1112 S Wabash Ave)

A classic Jewish diner and soda fountain that specializes in traditional fare like matzo soup, knish, and latke. However, they also whip up breakfast with goodies like french toast, omelettes with matzo brie, and a lox box. Doors open at 8 a.m. for early risers.

3. Yolk (1120 S Michigan Ave)

Situated right on Michigan Ave., Yolk is typical breakfast joint but with a sunny disposition. No matter the weather, their signature pancakes, frittatas, crepes, and omelletes alongside their specialty juices and coffees will cheer you right up. Lunch is also served at this location. They don't serve alcohol, but they are BYOB.

4. Weather Mark Tavern (1503 S Michigan Ave)

Ahoy there! The nautical-themed restaurant transports you out of the South Loop as you nosh on the Caprese Benedict, the Crab Cake Benedict, and the Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese. And while you're on your journey, pop into NOLA for some fresh beignets. Yum.

5. La Cantina (1503 S Michigan Ave)

Not everyone craves brunch food but after brunch comes lunch, and that's where La Cantina comes in. The authentic Mexican restaurants serves up dishes like Mexican Ceviche, Chile Rellenos, and Tortas. They also have an outdoor patio and freshly made margaritas for those pre-game drinks.

6. Kroll's South Loop (1736 S. Michigan Ave)

Kroll's is a versatile neighborhood bar and grill that's perfect for brunch, watching the game, and wine night with the ladies. Their brunch menu has a unique vibe with Captain Crunch French Toast, a Walking Breakfast Burrito, and even breakfast pizzas! And they have pretty good drink deals.

7. Flo and Santos (1310 South Wabash Ave)

The pub specializes in two very different areas: pizza and authentic Polish food. There isn't a typical brunch menu, but if you're in the mood a Polish Kielbasa, Pierogi, or a Polish Reuben, you've come to the right place. They also have Polish beers on tap and a wide-variety of Polish vodkas to sample.

8. The Spoke & Bird (205 E 18th St)

The farm to table spot offers breakfast all day long. Grab an Egg Sandwich, Biscuits & Gravy, or a Smoked Hot Dog and relax in the rustic-chic space or their seasonal beer garden. Beverages include Culture Coffe, lavender lattes, or specialty cocktails. Doors open at 7 a.m.