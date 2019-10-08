17 Chicago Pizza Places to Indulge In
Warning: don't read if you're hungry UNLESS you're going to get Chicago pizza.
Pizza.
There aren't enough good things to say about pizza both thin crust, authentic Italian, and Chicago deep dish.
Pizza is a good friend; it's always there for you, it comforts you, it provides warmth and affection.
Pizza never disappoints... especially when it's from one of these Chicago pizza destinations.
We've put together a list of mouth-waterning places to check out!
*Pizza locations are not ranked in any particular order*
Art of Pizza (3033 N Ashland Ave & 727 S State St)
Love cheese? This is your go-to spot.
Fresh slices all day everyday! Sausage thin slice #pizzatime #hungry
Lou Malnatis (Many Locations)
A deep dish icon. They've perfected the recipe so it's always a pile of cheesy goodness that warms up your soul.
"Life is mostly pain and struggle; the rest is love and deep dish pizza!" - Benedict Smith ❤️-- --: @kicheon_92 . . . #loumalnatis #incrustwetrust #pizzacravings #pizza #cheese #chicago #orderonline #delivery #dinein #chicagoeats #deepdish #chicagostylepizza #pizzaislife #chicagostyle #eatingfortheinsta
Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana (1048 W Randolph St & 3719 N Harlem Ave)
In a deep dish town, Forno Rosso offers up a little taste of Italy. If you like spicy foods, don't snooze on the Rosso Diavolo with hot sopressata.
Valentines Day special at Forno Rosso ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Pequod’s (2207 N Clybourn Ave)
Carmelized crust. Do you need to know more?
Take a pizza their heart with reservations at #PequodsPizza this #ValentinesDay. The only day of the year we accept reservations.
Legno (4250 N Central Ave)
The Rustic-chic gastropub serves up wood-fired pizza's along with modern Italian fare that excuses your desire for eating pizza in everyday that ends in y.
--NEW SPECIALS--starting today! BBQ Chicken Jalapeño Pizza, Filet Mignon, Greek Salad and Pesto Crab Crusted Salmon . . . #happyhour #chicagoeats #foodporn #complex #beautifulcuisines #feedyoursoul #feedyoursoull #foodie #foodblogger #eatfamous #eeeeeats #foodpornshare #buzzfeast #lovefood #foodbeast #devourpower #feastagram #foodies #dailyfoodfeed #spoonfeed #chicagofoodgoals #chicago #chicagofoodie #chicagofoodmag #chicagofoodscene #chicagofoodbloggers #chicagoeats #goodeatschicagostyle
Pizano's (Few Locations)
Keep it in the family. Pizano's, like Lou's, is founded by a member of the first family of deep dish and has a similair buttery crust.
Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co. (2121 N Clark St)
Dished out of a historical brownstone, the pizza pot pies make you feel whole. Completing the true Chicago experience is the wait that you'll likely endure.
If your response to a cold, snowy, winter day is to dine on Pizza Pot Pie at CPOG You’re doing it right! Hope to see you soon. #doingitright #eatinghappy #comfortfood #pizzapotpie #chicago #lincolnpark #cheese #pizza #foodporn #goodfood #wintercarbloading
Lonnie's Pizzeria (8343 W Irving Park Rd) *best for takeout
They say don't judge a book by it's cover and that applies tenfold to Lonnie's. Their homemade touch will keep you coming back.
#lonniespizzeria #lonniesspecial #pizza #thincrust #welldone #chicagoeats #pizzatable
Vito & Nick’s (8433 S Pulaski Rd & 9644 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL)
If an establishment started in the 1950s is still on our list in 2019 it means they're damn good at what they do. In other words: making delicious cracker-crust pizza.
I skip the fancy Beards pre-show parties to pick up red carpet snacks from the South Side of Chicago. Last year I got Old Fashioned Donuts apple fritters. This year I went back to Vito & Nick’s, whose pizza history dates back to 1945. I special ordered half-sausage, half-giardiniera, heart-shaped pizzas, this beauty made by Kevin Martinez.
Bacci Pizzeria (Multiple Locations)
Looking for an oversized slice of pizza? You bet you'll find it at Bacci's!
Pizzeria Uno (29 E Ohio St)
Without Pizzeria Uno there would be no Lou's. It's the OG of Chicago deep dish so treat it with respect.
Aurelio's Pizza (Multiple Locations)
The family-owned pizza Chicago's oldest franchise pizza chain & it never disappoints.
Quality and fresh ingredients since 1959. . . #60yearanniversary #60years #aureliospizza #itsthesauce #pizza #chicagopizza #thincrust #originalpizza #chicagopizza #foodie #instaeats #cheese #sausage #freshingredients #pizzasauce #beer #familypizzeria #since1959 #labordayweekend #longweekend #holiday #cater #delivery #carryout
Homeslice (938 W Webster Ave)
Imaginiative pizza for when you're in the mood for a little something different. Whole wheat and gluten free available.
Spacca Napoli (1769 W Sunnyside Ave)
Neapolitan-style thin-crust pizzas that rival those made in Italy. Yeah, we said it.
Greg Wade’s artisanal dough, Farm to Forno prova. #artisanalpizza #slowfood #spencefarm
Piece Brewery (1927 W North Ave)
You know what pairs well with this New Haven style pizza? Freshly brewed beer. They have both.
The HONEY BUTTER FRIED CHICKEN PIZZA from @piecechicago! ---- A red pizza with Honey Butter Fried Chicken, mozzarella, cheddar, parmesan, red and banana peppers, topped with crunchies, drizzled with honey. Tag a friend who loves to @devour.pizza! ---- #DEVOURPOWER ▶️ YouTube: DevourPowerTV ---- TikTok: DevourPower
Giordano's (Multiple Locations)
Famous stuffed deep dish pizza is all you need to know. But actually, their thin pizza is pretty delicious, too!
Epic cheese pulls= Premium cheese! Our signature mozzarella cheese is specially produced by skilled Wisconsin cheese artisans using only the very best milk from local farmers. It is aged to perfection and freshly shredded in house daily to ensure that creamy, buttery flavor and legendary Giordano’s melt.
Napoli Per Tutti (181 Barrington Rd, Schaumburg, IL)
Though it's a bit outside of Chicago (Schaumburg, IL), this authentic pizza makes the drive worthwhile. There's even dessert pizzas!