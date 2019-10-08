17 Chicago Pizza Places to Indulge In

Pizza.

There aren't enough good things to say about pizza both thin crust, authentic Italian, and Chicago deep dish.

Pizza is a good friend; it's always there for you, it comforts you, it provides warmth and affection.

Pizza never disappoints... especially when it's from one of these Chicago pizza destinations.

We've put together a list of mouth-waterning places to check out!

*Pizza locations are not ranked in any particular order*

Art of Pizza (3033 N Ashland Ave & 727 S State St)

Love cheese? This is your go-to spot.

Lou Malnatis (Many Locations)

A deep dish icon. They've perfected the recipe so it's always a pile of cheesy goodness that warms up your soul.

Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana (1048 W Randolph St & 3719 N Harlem Ave)

In a deep dish town, Forno Rosso offers up a little taste of Italy. If you like spicy foods, don't snooze on the Rosso Diavolo with hot sopressata.

Pequod’s (2207 N Clybourn Ave)

Carmelized crust. Do you need to know more?

Legno (4250 N Central Ave)

The Rustic-chic gastropub serves up wood-fired pizza's along with modern Italian fare that excuses your desire for eating pizza in everyday that ends in y.

Pizano's (Few Locations)

Keep it in the family. Pizano's, like Lou's, is founded by a member of the first family of deep dish and has a similair buttery crust.

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co. (2121 N Clark St)

Dished out of a historical brownstone, the pizza pot pies make you feel whole. Completing the true Chicago experience is the wait that you'll likely endure.

Lonnie's Pizzeria (8343 W Irving Park Rd) *best for takeout

They say don't judge a book by it's cover and that applies tenfold to Lonnie's. Their homemade touch will keep you coming back.

Vito & Nick’s (8433 S Pulaski Rd & 9644 S Roberts Rd, Hickory Hills, IL)

If an establishment started in the 1950s is still on our list in 2019 it means they're damn good at what they do. In other words: making delicious cracker-crust pizza.

Bacci Pizzeria (Multiple Locations)

Looking for an oversized slice of pizza? You bet you'll find it at Bacci's!

Pizzeria Uno (29 E Ohio St)

Without Pizzeria Uno there would be no Lou's. It's the OG of Chicago deep dish so treat it with respect.

Aurelio's Pizza (Multiple Locations)

The family-owned pizza Chicago's oldest franchise pizza chain & it never disappoints.

Homeslice (938 W Webster Ave)

Imaginiative pizza for when you're in the mood for a little something different. Whole wheat and gluten free available.

Spacca Napoli (1769 W Sunnyside Ave)

Neapolitan-style thin-crust pizzas that rival those made in Italy. Yeah, we said it.

Piece Brewery (1927 W North Ave)

You know what pairs well with this New Haven style pizza? Freshly brewed beer. They have both.

Giordano's (Multiple Locations)

Famous stuffed deep dish pizza is all you need to know. But actually, their thin pizza is pretty delicious, too!

Napoli Per Tutti (181 Barrington Rd, Schaumburg, IL)

Though it's a bit outside of Chicago (Schaumburg, IL), this authentic pizza makes the drive worthwhile. There's even dessert pizzas!