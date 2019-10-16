VIRAL: Chicago Man Rents Out Logan Theatre to Propose to GF After Secretly Proposing for a Year

Dominic Mendicino, an engineer for a cluster of Entercom stations in Chicago, surprised his now-fiancé with the engagement of a lifetime.

"I was filming for a year-and-a-half," he told B96, which doesn't include the countless hours he dedicated to editing the video.

And then, there's executing the whole surprise without Giana finding out.

On October 12, 2019, Giana thought she was going to a screening of Beetlejuice at Logan Theatre, a historic movie theater in the Logan Square neighborhood where the couple once lived.

What she didn't know was that Dom was upstairs in the control room gearing up her favorite movie trailers and a massive surprise.

During the previews, people slowly began trickling out of the theater until she was the only one inside.

Then... Dom's face appeared on the big screen asking, "Is this thing on?"

"I know most of you are wondering why it's taken me so long to ask Giana to marry me," Dom said in the video.

"I've been asking her since we moved in together, but she won't tell you that," he continued as a montage of his "failed" attempts played across the screen.

Video of Dom proposes to Giana - Once Again

The video, which he uploaded to Youtube, read:

"I have been asking Giana to marry me for over a year and a half, and all she has done is tell me "NO." Lucky for me, I caught it all on camera."

After the video montage wrapped, Dom entered the theater and got down on one knee as a visibly emotional Giana nodded in agreement.

Finally... Success!

Congrats to you both Dom and Giana. We wish you all the best, and we're so proud that we have such a talented video-editor on our team!