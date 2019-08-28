Frank Robb the Alligator Hunter Has a Girlfriend!

By: Erin Creedon

Chance the Snapper was the talk of Chicago earlier this summer when he was roaming around a pond in Humboldt Park.

The only one more famous than the actual alligator was the catcher, Frank Robb, who had to fly in from Florida to get the job done after a week of unsuccessful attempts by another hunter.

Robb has since become a local celebrity getting to throw out the first pitch at the Cubs game and now being a guest of honor at Chicago's Green Tie Ball!

That's not all though...he now has a girlfriend that he met while catching the gator in Chicago!!!

He is not sharing much information on this new romance, but he did say she’s from Humboldt Park, not far from where he caught the alligator. AND the two met during the brief window of time before he became a local celebrity.

He has since been traveling from Florida to visit her and they even were able to get a behind the scenes tour of the Shedd Aquarium so Robb could gauge her love for reptiles. She must have passed the test because he then took her to a Cubs game!

A post shared by Frank Robb (@alligatorrobb) on Aug 26, 2019 at 12:25pm PDT

We wish the alligator couple nothing but love and success in their future!