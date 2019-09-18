Kool-Aid Celebrates Area 51 With UFO-Yeah Intergalactic Green Flavor

The viral Storm Area 51 event is supposed to take place this weekend and has caused the internet to go mad with memes. Naturally, brands began to get in on the fun playfully creating spoof's of their products to go along with alien mania.

Kool-Aid offered up a fantastic tweet showing the Kool-Aid Man's support for Area 51.

Kool-Aid is taking the meme even further with the announcement of their latest flavor.

Beginning tomorrow, Kool-Aid will be celebrating Area 51 by giving away a special limited-edition UFO-Yeah Intergalactic Green canister in Chicago! All you need to do get one is head over to Twitter and use #UFOYeah and #promo for the chance to receive the new, special package.

While taking part in the Storm Area 51 event isn't a wise idea, this one is!