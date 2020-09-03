Vote 2020 - Deadlines, FAQ, & More

Election Day is November 3, 2020!

Important Dates and Deadlines for Illinois Voters:

TODAY: You can request an application or complete your mail-in ballot for the election. For more information or to complete the application or ballot, click here!

SEPTEMBER 24TH: Early Voting Begins. Find more information on your county's early voting system below.

OCTOBER 1ST: You must reqest a Mail-In Ballot by this date to receive your ballot by October 6th. After this date, you will receive your Mail-In Ballot in two business days.

OCTOBER 7TH: Grace period early voting, and grace period registration begins. For more information on this, click here!

OCTOBER 29TH: All requests for Mail-In Ballots must be received by this date by your election authority. For more information on your local election authority, click your county below.

NOVEMBER 2ND: Early voting ends.

NOVEMBER 3RD: ELECTION DAY. To find more info on your polling location, click on your county below. All mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before this date to be counted. Don't wait!

Illinois County Voter Information:

DuPage County

Lake County

Will County

Kane County

McHenry County

Kendall County

Grundy County

Important Dates and Deadlines for Indiana Voters: 1

TODAY: Registration for voting is open! Register to vote here! Applications are also being accepted for Absentee Voting, you can apply here!

OCTOBER 5TH: Last day to register to vote & Early Voting begins.

OCTOBER 22ND: All applications for Absentee Voting must be turned in.

NOVEMBER 2ND: Early Voting ends.

NOVEMBER 3RD: ELECTION DAY. To find your polling location click here!

Indiana Absentee Ballot Voting Information:

To vote absentee-by-mail in Indiana, a voter must be able to personally mark their own ballot and sign their name to the completed ballot security envelope and have a reason to request an absentee vote-by-mail ballot:

You have a specific, reasonable expectation that you will be absent from the county on Election Day during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open (6 am until 6 pm).

You have a disability.

You are at least 65 years of age.

You will have official election duties outside of your voting precinct.

You are scheduled to work at your regular place of employment during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You will be confined due to illness or injury or you will be caring for an individual confined due to illness or injury during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You are prevented from voting because of a religious discipline or religious holiday during the entire 12 hours that the polls are open.

You are a participant in the state's address confidentiality program.

You are a member of the military or a public safety officer.

You are a "serious sex offender" as defined in Indiana Code 35-42-4-14(a).

You are prevented from voting due to the unavailability of transportation to the polls.

A voter applying for an absentee-by-mail ballot does not need to present proof of identification. However, a first time voter in Indiana who registered to vote by mail and did not provide proof of residency will be asked to include that evidence with their absentee balloting materials. This can be a state-issued ID where the address matches their registration, but can also be a bank statement, utility bill, etc.

Finally, a voter does need to file an application before each election for which the individual wants to vote absentee-by-mail.

Indiana County Voter Information:

Lake County

Porter County