Vote 2020 - Vote by Mail

Illinois:

All Registered Illinois Voters can Vote by Mail in the 2020 Elections! Voting by mail is a safe and effective way to vote before Election Day on November 3rd. Voters can request a mail ballot through the mail, online, or in person.

All registered voters are able to file for an application for a vote by mail ballot NOW through the Election Authority

through the Election Authority All requests by mail must be received by the Election Authority by 10/29/20

Click here for a Voting by Mail Application!

If you are in the CIty of Chicago, click here to Apply to Vote by Mail!

Indiana:

Indiana allows voters to apply for an Absentee Ballot by Mail if voters cannot vote in person on November 3rd.

The Absentee Vote by Mail Ballot Application Deadline is 10/22/20

Click here for the Absentee Ballot Vote by Mail Application!