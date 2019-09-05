POLL: Who Do You Want to See at the 2019 B96 Pepsi #JingleBash

The hottest concert of the holiday season - the B96 Pepsi JingleBash - is a few months out.

If you haven't already, you need to save the date for Saturday, December 7th at the Allstate Arena.

We want to know, who do you want to see on our lineup?

Who would make your #JingleBash dreams come true and make it an experience you'll NEVER forget?

Note: This poll will not determine who will appear at this year's Pepsi Jingle Bash

Be sure to ENTER here for a chance to win Front Row tickets to the show!