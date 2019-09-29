INTERVIEW: Why Don't We Talk About Pop-Up, 3 Year Anniversary, Being Engaged to B96

A lot happened when Why Don't We hung out with us on Friday.

Our 5 favorite guys in the entire planet stopped by before heading over to their pop-up shop in Chicago (and RIGHT BEFORE THEY GOT TRAPPED INSIDE A RICKETY ELEVATOR!)

WDW has been to the B96 plenty of times before so it almost feels like home.

Poor Daniel was suffering from allergies, but he was cheered up by the gift we got his -- CVS boxers.

They were also impressed that we remembered their 3-year band anniversary and got them a super cheesy card.

And we had to ask Jonah what it's like being engaged to us... or, well, our Twitter. Seriously, who runs our Twitter account?

Watch the video in the player above for all that and more.

It was fun.

We love Why Don't We.