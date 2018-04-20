Barbie's Last Name is Making the Internet LOSE IT
Yeah, we didn't know she had a last name either...
By: Kimmy Caruba
Mind. Blown.
Like most kids in the 90s, I grew up with Barbie (heck, most kids still do, don't they?) and although I had countless dolls, cars, houses... Ken... I had no idea that Barbie had this: a last name.
Yes, I too thought that Barbie was a single-name kinda gal, you know, like Reba... Adele? Nope.
Her FULL name is Barbie Roberts.
Happy #SiblingsDay, from the Roberts sisters! -- pic.twitter.com/T36XEvcPSC— Barbie (@Barbie) April 10, 2018
Yes, ROBERTS is Barbie's last name. How did we find out? How have we never known this??
Well, you can thank National Siblings Day for this "mind-blown" moment... The official Barbie Twitter account shared a picture of Barbie & her sisters to wish fans well on the national holiday... and that was when the big reveal happened.
ROBERTS... can't believe we didn't know this.