Beyoncé Celebrates Tour: I’m Doing What I Love Most With Whom I Love Most

Beyoncé is celebrating the end of her tour with husband Jay Z.

The 37-year-old icon shared some heartwarming photos writing, “I’m doing what I love most with whom I love most. I wish it could never end.”

Related: A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Beyoncé’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

The pair who have been married since 2008, have been traveling for their On the Run Tour II since June and Beyoncé’s clearly not ready for their last shows.

She continued her post, “Feeling thankful for all of the love from all our fans around the world.”

While their tour may be almost over, at least the power couple has their glamorous Insta-worthy lives to get back to.