Beyonce Expanding Her Empire With New Adidas Partnership

Beyoncé is teaming up with Adidas to make her mark on footwear and apparel.

The megastar will co-create sneakers and expand her active-wear brand Ivy Park. The line was in partnership with Topshop owner Philip Green. Beyoncé bought him out and became the sole owner of Ivy Park.

Beyoncé and Adidas said they want to develop a unique program focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators and leaders.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business.”

We can’t wait to see what they come up with!