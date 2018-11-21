Buy A Justin Bieber T-Shirt, Help Animals Affected By CA Wildfires

Pop star is the latest celebrity to chip in and help

November 21, 2018
Bob Diehl
Justin Bieber attends a practice round prior to the 2017 PGA Championship

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Justin Bieber has been taking a break from music recently, but's he not taking a break from compassion. The pop star has teamed with xKarla on a collection of T-shirts, with a portion of the proceeds going to help animals affected by the devastation wildfires plaguing multiple parts of California.

In a tweet, Bieber said the money will go to the Humane Society to help animals that have been hurt and displaced.

xKarla says the white tees featuring Bieber's likeness will only be available for one week. The price tag is $40.

Bieber is just the latest celebrity to help those affected by the deadly wildfires. Foo Fighters frotntman Dave Grohl cooked BBQ for firefighters, while Metallica donated $100,000 to agencies that provide services to victims at evacuation centers.

