Drake Announces Champagne and Plots Possible Vegas Residency

Drake is all bubbly about his newest venture. The rapper whose Instagram handle is champagnepapi is getting into the sparkling wine business. He’s partnering with entrepreneur Brent Hocking on two new champagnes under the Mod Sélection label.

Drake had a special message to the people he’ll be working with.

“The product is great. The presentation is great. And hopefully the representation is great as well,” he said in full-on pitch mode. “I think the full package is there and I think when you have a full package it should be a widespread, easy sell.”

You can pre-order a bottle here. The price tag is reportedly $300-$400.

A champagne toast will be in order for the “Nonstop” singer sometime soon. During a 30-minute set at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas over the weekend, he sure seemed to be hinting at an upcoming residency. He told the crowd he’d be back and that they would have a lot of chances to see him.

Drake is nominated for 7 awards at the upcoming GRAMMY Awards, including Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, and Song Of The Year.