Here's Everything Leaving Hulu in May 2019
Hurry up and binge watch Jim Carrey movies
It’s time to make time for Jim Carrey. The actor’s Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls aren’t long for Hulu. The titles are among the dozens leaving the service at the end of May.
Also on the chopping block: Waterworld starring Kevin Costner, Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction with Sharon Stone, and Kevin Smith’s Jersey Girl starring Ben Affleck and Liv Tyler. Check out the full list of what’s leaving Hulu below.
May 31
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag
A Fistful of Dollars
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Beauty
Area 51
Astro Boy
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction
Batman Begins
Black Sheep
Blue Velvet
Boomerang
Breakheart Pass
Bright Lights, Big City
Bushwhacked
Carriers
Death at a Funeral
Destiny Turns on the Radio
Deuces Wild
Dirty Work
Double Jeopardy
Drunk Wedding
Edward Scissorhands
Equilibrium
Fire in the Sky
Firstborn
For a Few Dollars More
Funny about Love
Glory Road
Hot Pursuit
Impostor
Inventing the Abbotts
Jersey Girl
Little Miss Sunshine
Mystic Pizza
Office Space
Perfect Creature
Practical Magic
Red Corner
Regarding Henry
Saved!
Shaolin Warrior
Shirley Valentine
Sideways
Silence
Small Soldiers
Tapeheads
Time Toys
Toys
Tristan & Isolde
Two Weeks Notice
Universal Soldier
Vice
Waterworld
What a Girl Wants
Windtalkers