J. Cole, Carly Rae Jepsen, Meek Mill Performing at NBA All-Star Game

Big names added to the February 17th spectacle

January 30, 2019
J Cole, Carly Rae Jepsen and Meek Mill

GRAMMY-nominated rapper J. Cole will headline the halftime show during the 2019 NBA All Star Game in his home state of North Carolina, the NBA announced. The game will take place on Sunday, February 17th.

There are other big name musical guests lined up as well. Meek Mill will perform during player introductions, Anthony Hamilton will sing the Star Spangled Banner, and Carly Rae Jepsen will sing the Canadian national anthem.

J. Cole is up for two GRAMMYs this year: Best R&B Song for “Come Through and Chill” and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Pretty Little Fears.”

Find out if we wins when the 2019 GRAMMY Awards broadcast live on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10th at 8pm.

