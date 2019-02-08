Jimmy Kimmel Sets Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson Straight

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson have been performing their new hit "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" all over TV recently, but Jimmy Kimmel wasn't here for that. The late-night host has a little problem with the song.

During a tongue-in-cheek segment, Kimmel gave the artists some feedback on the track. He called it "dumb and not even true," and said he would have to sue them. Kimmel said the contention in the title was a lie and the hearts don't even really break - in a literal sense of course. To prove it, Kimmel took Miley and Mark to a nearby souvenir shop and showed them some objects that really do break. Check it out in the video above.

If you're not convinced and still really do want to hear "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," check out the official video below.