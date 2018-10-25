Justin Bieber Can’t Vote But Says You Should

Justin Bieber won’t be voting in the upcoming midterm elections, but only because he’s a Canadian citizen. The pop star is the latest celebrity to urge fans to head to the polls on November 6th.

Related: Did Taylor Swift Convince You To Vote?

He tweeted: “Living in the US I see how this country affects not only people here but all around the world. There are so many things people need help with that I hope all of you who can get out and Vote and make your voices heard. I would if I could :)”

Check out the responses here: