Justin Bieber Shaved His Head
The pop star's hair doesn't look like this anymore
Justin Bieber’s hair had been getting a little out of control and grungy in recent months, but the pop star took care of that with a few strokes of a razor.
The “Love Yourself” singer shaved his head, and Beliebers are buzzing.
I love it so much pic.twitter.com/xxlR2fe6oF— orla ✞ (@istanaking) October 31, 2018
phew i love u so much— gigi (@quitrems) October 31, 2018
Love and its effects--❤️ pic.twitter.com/SVNS0wOa2H— ✝️️anxiety✝️ (@Adrian34446921) October 31, 2018
Fans also spotted Bieber and his new look at Epcot Center in Florida on Tuesday.
Fotografia do Justin Bieber com a Jazmyn e o Jaxon Bieber no Epcot, parque da Disney em Orlando, na Flórida (30/10) pic.twitter.com/820SCBGhrc— Bieber Crew Portugal (@BieberCPortugal) October 31, 2018
Fotografias do Justin Bieber com a sua família no Epcot, parque da Disney em Orlando, na Flórida (30/10) pic.twitter.com/vjYTpPLCZU— Bieber Crew Portugal (@BieberCPortugal) October 31, 2018