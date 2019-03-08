Marshmello Collaborates with Chvrches on "Here With Me"

Listen to the new track by the EDM superstar feat. the synth pop trio

March 8, 2019
Bob Diehl

Marshmello has recruited Scottish synth-pop trio CHVRCHES for his latest upbeat, catchy track. A lyric video has just been released for “Here With Me.” The song begins with Lauren Mayberry singing over acoustic guitar, before a signature beat kicks in and leads up to a hopeful chorus.

Related: CHVRCHES Deliver Stunning Orchestra-Backed Performance of “Miracle”

“Every day / You're saying the words that I want you to say / There's a pain in my heart and it won't go away / Now I know I'm falling in deep /'Cause I need you here with me”

Marshmello called the track one of his favorites that he worked on, which is saying a lot from the DJ/producer behind the smash hit “Happier” with Bastille and also "FRIENDS" with Anne-Marie

Tags: 
pop
alternative
Marshmello
CHVRCHES

School, Church & Daycare Closings