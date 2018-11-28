Nick Jonas Is Almost Married

With pre-wedding events underway in India, the days of Nick Jonas being a single man are officially numbered.

According to the Hindustan Times, Jonas and fiancé Priyanka Chopra gathered for a traditional puja with family and friends at the home of Priyanka’s mother in Mumbai. Indian wedding rituals typically last for three days.

The whole group was spotted at a dinner the night before and Chopra posted a photo of the occasion on Instagram.

The happy couple made their engagement official in August after dating for only a few months. Jonas is 25 and released a video for his new song, “Right Now” in September. Check it out below. Chopra is 36 and a former Miss World winner who starred in the TV drama Quantico.