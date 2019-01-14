Walk the Moon Releases New Song "Timebomb"

To love or not to love? Walk the Moon contemplates that question in their conflicted new single, “Timebomb.” The "Shut Up and Dance" band continues to embrace the 80s on the high-energy, danceable alt-pop track.

"Afraid to light the fuse again; start a fire, lose a friend. But when your heart opens it's like I'm ready to fall again," sings Nicholas Petricca.

Walk the Moon also announced today that it is extending its time on the road this winter. After the band wraps up its headlining tour on February 17th, it will be playing for arena-sized crowds when it joins Muse five days later as an opening act.