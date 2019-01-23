Watch Lauren Jauregui Perform "More Than That" on 'Late Late Show'

Lauren Jauregui brought the aesthetics of her video for “More Than That” to her Late Late Show performance.

Surrounded by a flowery arch and flanked by a pair of pole dancers, the pop star delivered an earnest rendition of her temptress track. It will be featured on the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut solo album.

The video for the song cuts back and forth between a strip club and a goddess-like Jauregui lying on a bed of flowers.

