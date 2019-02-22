BREAKING: R. Kelly Charged with 10 Counts of Aggravated Sex Abuse

Charges have been brought against R. Kelly!

The Cook County State's Attorney charged the musician with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Friday morning.

A grand jury convened roughly a week ago to investigate the alleged sex tape.

TMZ reports two women testified for the grand jury and even provided physical evidence.

Reportedly, more than a dozen accusers came forward to testify.

His first court date is listed as March 8, according to records.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates right HERE!