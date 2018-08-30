Bryce Vine Teases Performance at North Coast Music Festival

When you think of Bryce Vine, you probably think of one other celebrity: Drew Barrymore.

Vine's latest single puts a spin on the actress' name when he sings "Cause you're the next Drew Barry, And I want more."

Clever, right? Our whole chat with Bryce was, in fact.

He kept us on our toes when he played "This or That" with us revealing that between Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, he would actually pick the latter.

He also dished about his recent performances on Seth Meyers and at the VMAs.

But what he's most excited about? Tomorrow's gig at North Coast Music Festival.