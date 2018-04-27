Cardi B Fires Manager Because of Stealing

By Angela Domino

Cardi B decided to get rid of her manager, Shaft, for stealing money from her.

She first confronted her ex-manager during the super bowl a few months ago where she presented the evidence of him forging her books to make it look like she was making less money than she actually was. He would tell her she was making a certain amount lower than what she actually was making and pocket the rest of the money.

Cardi B's fiancé, Offset, was furious after learning she was paying him a 20% manager's fee- which is more than usual. He encouraged her to get rid of him, and that's exactly what she did!

Shaft is now suing Cardi for $10 million claiming they had a contract to keep him as her manager especially since he is the one to thank for her rising success. He knows his manager fee is high: however, he claims he used the majority of the money to pay for producers and writers for her. He says Offset just wanted him gone so he can have control over her career.