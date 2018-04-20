Celebrities React to Death of Avicii

Avicii, the famed music producer and DJ, was found dead Friday, April 20 in Muscat, Oman.

The DJ (whose real name is Tim Bergling) was just 28.

With a sound that blurred music genres, Avicii inspired so many artists (across all formats of music).

As such, the world at large is stunned by the heartbreaking news of his passing, and many have taken to social media to share tributes to the late DJ.

In fact, musicians like Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, DJ Pauly D, and many more have already taken to Twitter to express their sympathy. Avicii's reach beyond music is evident, as stars like Ruby Rose have already shared their condolences on Twitter.



Below, read tributes and reactions from some of the biggest stars:

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x — Craig David (@CraigDavid) April 20, 2018

RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed...my deepest condolences to his family. — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) April 20, 2018

RIP Avicii



Never let this game change you. Just because you make music doesn’t automatically mean you all of a sudden need to become famous or a celebrity, or a fashion designer, or a car collector, or a pimp or a slut, or the center of attention..always embrace who you are ---- pic.twitter.com/nfHN9RNn8V — COBRA|Soul Food -- (@LupeFiasco) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always. — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

Incredibly saddened hearing of the passing of Avicii. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to make music with him. Hard to believe it. — Anderson East (@Andersoneast) April 20, 2018

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii ---- — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) April 20, 2018

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother -- @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

No @Avicii ... I can’t even begin to comprehend this. I adore you and I loved traveling and touring Europe with you. You were my friend and a beautiful person. Vegas and Ibiza memories will always be so special to me. RIP you were magic. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) April 20, 2018