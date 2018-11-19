Chicago Area Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day 2018

If you have to travel for Thanksgiving, then you probably appreciate the barista that came to work that morning so you can get caffeine for your long day. Can you imagine visiting the family you only see once or twice a year before grabbing your cup of joe?

But you probably also feel a little pang of sadness for the worker too. Thanksgiving is a time for family & friends... and food... and eventually food coma. Having to work definitely cramps that style.

Although it seems the Christmas decorations come out earlier every single year, there are some stores pushing back & standing up for Thanksgiving. First the turkey, then the tree. Here's a list of Chicago area stores you won't see open this Thanksgiving:

Trader Joe's

ALDI

Costco

Sam's Club

Ace Hardware

Home Depot

Lowe's

Menard's

Hobby Lobby

Jo-Ann Fabrics

Marshall's

H&M

Burlington

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

TJ Maxx

Apple

Abt Electronics

AT&T

Sprint

Office Depot

Office Max

Staples

Guitar Center

Bob's Discount Furniture

World Market

Crate & Barrel

HomeGoods

IKEA

Mattress Firm

Pier 1 Imports

The Container Store

West Elm

Barnes & Noble

PetSmart

Petco

American Girl

More here & here.