Chicago Area Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Some stores are taking a clear stance on working during the holidays.
If you have to travel for Thanksgiving, then you probably appreciate the barista that came to work that morning so you can get caffeine for your long day. Can you imagine visiting the family you only see once or twice a year before grabbing your cup of joe?
But you probably also feel a little pang of sadness for the worker too. Thanksgiving is a time for family & friends... and food... and eventually food coma. Having to work definitely cramps that style.
Although it seems the Christmas decorations come out earlier every single year, there are some stores pushing back & standing up for Thanksgiving. First the turkey, then the tree. Here's a list of Chicago area stores you won't see open this Thanksgiving:
Trader Joe's
ALDI
Costco
Sam's Club
Ace Hardware
Home Depot
Lowe's
Menard's
Hobby Lobby
Jo-Ann Fabrics
Marshall's
H&M
Burlington
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
TJ Maxx
Apple
Abt Electronics
AT&T
Sprint
Office Depot
Office Max
Staples
Guitar Center
Bob's Discount Furniture
World Market
Crate & Barrel
HomeGoods
IKEA
Mattress Firm
Pier 1 Imports
The Container Store
West Elm
Barnes & Noble
PetSmart
Petco
American Girl