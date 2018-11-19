Chicago Area Stores OPEN Thanksgiving Day 2018

By: Kimmie Caruba

For some, it's tradition to shop Thanksgiving night. If you are one of those people (or you know someone) these stores WILL be open Turkey Day for all of your shopping needs, wants and desires.

Best Buy: Open 5 PM to 1 AM

Big Lots: Open 7 AM to Midnight

Cabela’s: Open 8 AM to 6 PM

CVS: Regular business hours

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 PM to 2 AM

JCPenney: Open Thursday 2 PM to Friday 10 PM

Kohl’s: Open 5 PM

Kmart: Open 6 AM to Midnight

Macy’s: Open 5 PM to 2 AM

Meijer: Open all day starting 6 AM

New York & Company: Open; hours TBA

Old Navy: Open Thursday 3 PM to Friday 10 PM

Sears: Open 6PM

Target: Open 5 PM to 1 AM

Victoria’s Secret: Varies by Location

Walgreens: Regular Business Hours

Walmart: Open 6 PM

Get a more in-depth list HERE!