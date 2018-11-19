Chicago Area Stores OPEN Thanksgiving Day 2018
Eat then shop? Vice versa? These stores got you...
By: Kimmie Caruba
For some, it's tradition to shop Thanksgiving night. If you are one of those people (or you know someone) these stores WILL be open Turkey Day for all of your shopping needs, wants and desires.
Best Buy: Open 5 PM to 1 AM
Big Lots: Open 7 AM to Midnight
Cabela’s: Open 8 AM to 6 PM
CVS: Regular business hours
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Open 6 PM to 2 AM
JCPenney: Open Thursday 2 PM to Friday 10 PM
Kohl’s: Open 5 PM
Kmart: Open 6 AM to Midnight
Macy’s: Open 5 PM to 2 AM
Meijer: Open all day starting 6 AM
New York & Company: Open; hours TBA
Old Navy: Open Thursday 3 PM to Friday 10 PM
Sears: Open 6PM
Target: Open 5 PM to 1 AM
Victoria’s Secret: Varies by Location
Walgreens: Regular Business Hours
Walmart: Open 6 PM
Get a more in-depth list HERE!