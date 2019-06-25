Chicago is a Hotspot for Sugar Daddies -- Find Them in These Neighborhoods

This may or may not surprise you, but acording to SeekingArrangement, the world's largest Sugar Daddy dating site, the Windy City is a Sugar Daddy hotspot.

The dating site pulled data from 20 million members to pinpoint where exactly the Sugar Daddies reside in Chicago.

The results? Chicago is home to over 1,000 Sugar Daddies all located in the North, Northwest and Far North Side areas.

So, if your looking to be a Sugar Baby, you're in luck.

Streeterville has a total of 319 Sugar Daddies, Lincoln Park clocks in second with 280 Sugar Daddies, Old Irving is in third place with 181 Sugar Daddies, and Lakeview takes fourth place with 163 Sugar Daddies.

Other neighborhoods rounding out the top 10 include Logan Square, Central Station, Little Italy, Noble Square, Buena Park, and Kilbourn Park.

