Chicago Voted One of the Best Places for 4th of July Celebrations

Cue the fireworks — Chicago has made the list of best locations for 4th of July celebrations.

Chicago clocked in at number 8 on the list in WalletHub's poll, which looked at key metrics like average beer and wine prices, duration of fireworks, weather forcast, and safety.

New York took the top spot followed by Los Angeles, San Diego, Washington, Las Vegas, Dallas and Atlanta.

Chicago has always celebrated 4th of July with a bang.

If you're not grilling in your backyard, your taking in a game, drinking and dining at plenty of our awesome establishments, or spending time by Lake Michigan either relaxing, biking, roller blading, or playing volleyball.

And in terms of fireworks, there's shows in every single neighborhood, not to mention the show's put on by our dear friends in the alleyways.

Lest not forget Navy Pier Fireworks. One word: iconic.

How do you spend 4th of July? Do you have a tradition?

