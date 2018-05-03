Chicago's Annual Cinco de Mayo Parade is Not Happening This Weekend

This weekend Chicago is celebrating two incredible cultures - Polish and Mexican!

Cinco de Mayo falls on Saturday this year but unfortunately, there won't be a Cinco de Mayo parade.

The annual parade that takes place in the Little Village neighborhood will not happen this year, but organizers are confident it will be back next year.

Things hit a rough patch because of dispute or miscommunication between the organizer and the Alderman.

Of course, everyone is blaming each other but the point is, this is the first time in 40-years that there won't be a celebration!

Organizers still anticipate a large turnout at Douglas Park and will be on site passing out pamphlets.

Those who want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo can take advantage of these deals.

And if you're really interested in attending a parade, the Polish Constitution Day parade is still happening on Saturday in the downtown area!

The parade kicks off at 11:30am along Columbus Drive. It's the 127th Polish parade held in Chicago which honors the first democratic constitution in Europe and second in the world next to the US.

Everyone is welcome to come out and celebrate!