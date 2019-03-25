Chicago's Game Of Thrones Pop Up Bar Extended Through Final Season Premiere

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Unfortunately, "Game of Thrones" is coming to an end with the final season premiering April 14.

So, whether you are super sad or just can't get enough of "Game of Thrones", one bar in Chicago is offering a little help. And is reminding Chicagoans that winter is (still) here.

Replay Lincoln Park, located at 2833 N. Sheffield, announced the extension of their "Game of Thrones" Winter pop-up experience - now called the 'Winter Is Still Here' pop-up - so that fans can continue to live their "ultimate fandom fantasies" through April 14.

Rogelio Gamez/Replay Lincoln Park

"Filled with charismatic-but-flawed warriors, ruthless monarchs, and a whole bunch of wonderful, likable, good-hearted characters that are sure to be killed off in heartbreaking fashion, Replay has been transformed into the seven kingdoms of Westeros, providing guests a variety of photo opportunities. Fans can explore Winterfell, Casterly Rock, Highgarden and other houses, take pictures with Dire Wolves, a Dragon-Slaying Ballista and more, in addition to the original Throne Room, the Wall of Faces, White Walkers and majestic dragons," Replay describes the pop-up in a statement.

With the clock ticking for the countdown to Game of Thrones' eighth and final season premiere, the Winter Pop-up has not only been extended, but it has been revamped with new art, new installations, and new photo-ops "all inspired by the fall of the wall and the coming apocalyptic battle, so even if you've come by before, we're sure there'll be plenty of fresh stuff for you to enjoy."

Credit: Lizzy Buczak

And with the final battle approaching, there is also a complete list of new events to keep you entertained in the meantime, wrapping with a final celebration on April 14 for the final season's premiere.

Ever want to attend a Red Wedding? Now is your chance! The Crimson Wedding Feast offers guests a bountiful feast with a choice of a turkey leg, lamb shank, beef skewer or the vegetarian option; plus bottomless pours of Ommegang ales, Dornish wines or cider served in keepsake goblet.

The other, new events include Game of Thrones Trivia, a "For the Throne" Ommegang beer release, Cosplay Karaoke, The Wight Walk 5k, Game of Thrones Bingo, A Thong of Ice and Fire Remount, and of course, the Finale Preshow Party!

Rogelio Gamez/Replay Lincoln Park

And if that wasn't enough good news, the pop-up is completely FREE, so leave your gold coins at home and come visit Westeros!

But if you want to live like a king, Replay offers a VIP Bucketlist Experience for $30, which includes a glass of Ommegang Witte, Ommegang King in the North, Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, or $10 towards a beverage of choice, a commemorative print, a commemorative t-shirt and express entry to the bar.

Replay Lincoln Park

And no pop-up is complete without a specialty menu.

Specialty cocktails, including a “Dothaquiri” and mead on tap are available throughout the pop-up, and the bar is also collaborating with Ommegang Brewery, offering limited quantities of their exclusive King in the North (barrel aged stout), Queen of Seven Kingdoms (sour blond ale), Hand of the Queen (barleywine) and Mother of Dragons (smoked porter blended with cherry kriek).

And remember, a Lannister always pays his debts!





WBBM Newsradio/Shannon Blum

Replay Lincoln Park, located at 2833 N. Sheffield, is open 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; noon to 3 a.m. Saturday; and noon to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Season 8 Game of Thrones, the final season, premieres April 14 on HBO. It will be comprised of six episodes.