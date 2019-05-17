Get Ready for a Brand New 'SAW' Film with Chris Rock in the Lead

The SAW franchise lives to see another day.

But who resurrected the franchise after the final 8th movie, Saw 3D: The Final Chapter, aired in 2014?

The answer is surprisingly comedian Chris Rock.

Rock is teaming up with Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures to put a "fresh, new take" on the iconic films.

In addition to being an executive producer in the next installment, Rock also plans to star in the film.

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place," Rock said.

Lionsgate Chairman Joe Drake said this about the upcoming new chapter:

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in. Saw is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous Saw films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Keyword: highest grossing horror franchise.

There's been a lack of unique and truly thrilling horror films in the last few years so it's not surprising that they've decided to continue something with an established name and following that's proven to be lucrative.

If you're still unsure, maybe knowing that the film will be directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, the man behind Saws II, III, and IV.

Though there's no word on what the plot of the reboot will be, the film is set to premiere on October 23, 2020.

There's something thrilling about saying that next Halloween, you'll be watching a brand-new SAW movie.

Do you think Rock will do the franchise justice?

Or are they just pulling teeth at this point?