CNCO Talks About Being Genuine and a Latin Influence in the States

CNCO are a Latin group exisitng in a time where, as Zabdiel pointed out, "Latin culture is super trendy right now."

Because of artists like CNCO, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Maluma and so forth, Latin music has transcended Spanish-speaking countries and made its way to American radio.

There's been English-Spanish songs, and even collaborations with major American pop stars.

And CNCO is super proud to be part of the movement and to be a "Latin influence in the US."

They're also happy to be representing for second-generation Latinos and hope that they vibe with the group's authenticity and remain "proud of their race" and culture.