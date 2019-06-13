Cubs Hosting "Stranger Things" Night, Dacre Montgomery to Attend

Wrigley Field is heading to the Upside Down on June 24th!

The Cubs are hosting Stranger Things Night at Wrigley this upcoming Monday to celebrate the upcoming premiere of the show's third season.

Fans who purchase a ticket to the Cubs-Braves game through their Special Ticket Offer will receive a Cubs/Stranger Things fanny pack which will be red and blue with the show's distinctive font on the front.

Before the game kicks off, you'll be able to pretend like you've been transported to the summer of 1985 at Gallagher Way, where you can pre-game with a performance by The Breakfast Club, an '80s cover band, from 5-6:45 p.m.

A press release also mentions fans may see something "strange" on the Wrigley Field Marquee.

Could it be a portal to another dimension, a Demogorgon, or just some text flipped upside down?

A Stranger Things themed night wouldn't be complete with some of the cast on hand! Cary Elwes (season 3's Mayor Kline) and Dacre Montgomery (Billy) will be there to throw out the first pitch and sing the 7th inning stretch!

Once inside you'll be able to scoop up exclusive Cubs and Stranger Things merchandise in the Cubs Team Store or munch on a one-time-only dish inspired by Eleven's favorite food, Eggo Waffle Chips, at the Marquee Grill.